Patna, Jun 6 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a day-long visit to Bihar on Friday during which he is scheduled to interact with several women's groups in Gayaji district and attend a function in Nalanda, among other programmes.

Gandhi is expected to arrive in Gayaji around 10.30 am, a state party leader said.

He will also visit the Dashrath Manjhi Memorial at Gehlaur, around 40 kms from Gayaji town, and meet family members of Dashrath Manjhi, popularly known as the ‘mountain man' for carving a 360-feet long and 30-feet wide path through a ridge of hills using a hammer and a chisel, over a span of two decades from 1960.

In Nalanda, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will address the ‘Samvidhan Sammelan' at Rajgir International Convention Centre (RICC) in Rajgir.

Gandhi is also scheduled to visit the iconic Mahabodhi Mahavihara Temple in Bodh Gaya before leaving for Delhi.

The former Congress president's visit comes ahead of the assembly polls in the state, due later this year.

