New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Touted to be a symphony of Dalit voices, a new book "The Dalit Truth: The Battles For Realizing Ambedkar's Vision" reflects the multitude of Dalit truths and their battles against the lies perpetrated by the caste system.

The collection of essays, edited by former IAS officer K Raju, will be launched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Jawahar Bhawan on Saturday. It is the eighth volume of Penguin Random House India's (PRHI) 'Rethinking India' series.

It claims to offer deep insights into "social, educational, economic, and cultural challenges and opportunities faced by the Dalits, the varied strategies of political parties for their mobilization, and the choices to be made by Dalits for realizing equality".

"The essays of eminent authors who are endowed with deeper insights into the Dalit lives helped me weave the narrative coherently pointing towards future filled with promise and prospects for the coming generations.

"The book is a companion to truth seeker who wish to demolish architecture of caste lies that perpetuates inequities and discrimination in the society," said Raju, who is also the national coordinator for the SC, ST, OBC and Minorities Departments of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Featuring expert views by authors such as Sukhdeo Thorat and Badri Narayan to Bhanwar Meghwanshi and from youth thinkers and activists Jignesh Mevani and Suraj Yengde, the book claims to bring narratives of different colours -- not just stories of dismay but those of possibilities.

According to PRHI, it analyses the current Dalit status -- economically, socially, and politically -- the relevance of BR Ambedkar and the new path of empowerment to be forged.

The 'Rethinking India' series, published in collaboration with the Samruddha Bharat Foundation, aims to breathe new life and spirit into the cold and self- serving logic of political and administrative processes.

Its previous titles, including "Being Adivasi", "Vision for a Nation", "The Minority Conundrum", "Reviving Jobs", "We the People" and "The Shudras", have contributions from over 140 of India's foremost academics, activists and policy makers across party lines.

