New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held a meeting with party MLAs and senior leaders from Jharkhand during which he stressed upon working unitedly for strengthening the party and developing the state.

Party general secretary in-charge of Jharkhand Avinash Pande, general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur, MPs, MLAs from Jharkhand, among others, were present at the meeting held at Gandhi's residence here.

"All the MLAs expressed confidence in Rahul ji's leadership. Emphasis was laid on working unitedly for the strengthening the party and developing the state," Pande said after the meeting.

He also said that with this meeting all kinds of speculation has ended.

The meeting comes days after AICC in-charge of state R P N Singh quit the Congress to join the BJP. After he resigned, some Jharkhand Congress leaders alleged that he had been working to destablise the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government in the state of which the Congress is a part.

