Maharashtra, July 20: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday morning arrived at the site of the landslide in Raigad district, where four people were killed and several are feared trapped under debris.

According to the Raigad Police, in the landslide at Irshalwadi village of Khalapur tehsil, four people died and three others were injured. One of the rescuers also died due to heart attack, police said. Rescue operation by the teams of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) is underway. Landslide in Himachal Pradesh Photos and Videos: Massive Landslides in Mandi Blocks Chandigarh-Manali Highway, Tourists Among Those Stranded.

Earlier, the NDRF said that two teams reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and launched the search and rescue operation. They further informed that two more teams have left from Mumbai to join the operation. Raigad Police also set up a control room after the incident. The police said that so far they have rescued 30 people from the spot but many are feared trapped in the debris. Himachal Pradesh Rains Videos: Landslides, Flooding, Overflowing Rivers, Incessant Rainfall Unleashes Deaths and Devastation Across State.

CM Eknath Shinde Visits Landslide Site

"We will get a better idea of the situation when the daylight comes. Presently over 100 people from Police and district administration are involved in the rescue operation and we are getting help from NDRF, locals and some NGOs too," the Raigad Police said.

More details are awaited.