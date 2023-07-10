According to Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi, heavy rains struck Himachal Pradesh on July 9 and caused landslides, property damage, and the deaths of 9 individuals. The State emergency operation centre reports that nine flash floods and thirteen landslides have occurred in the State in the past couple of days. Major areas of Himachal Pradesh, including Manali, Solan, and Mandi, are affected by the incessant rainfall. The horrifying visuals of the wreckage caused by rain are surfacing on the internet. Himachal Pradesh Rains Videos: Car Washed Away by Overflowing River in Kullu, Pandoh Bazar Submerged in Mandi As Heavy Rainfall Causes Flood-Like Situation in Several Parts.

Manali Rain Destruction Visuals:

River side hotel washed away in Manali. pic.twitter.com/N44dxRRI8A — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) July 10, 2023

Landslide in Solan Video:

Heavy landslide in Solan. pic.twitter.com/dXFFJhQ4Rc — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) July 10, 2023

Sutlej River Overflow:

Situation of bridge built over Sutlej river in Sunni, water started flowing over the danger mark. pic.twitter.com/CWtBfWyhx3 — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) July 10, 2023

Cloud Burst in Mandi:

#WATCH | Mandi, Himachal Pradesh | Cloud burst in Thunag causes flash floods. (Visuals - viral video confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/Og9Wm5Rjd2 — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

Naina Devi Road Rain Visuals:

#WATCH | Rainfall continues in Himachal Pradesh, causing landslides and flooding at several locations. Visuals from Naina Devi Road near Swarghat. pic.twitter.com/O9RzbJ6yBr — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

Kullu Affected by Incessant Rainfall:

#WATCH | Under the impact of incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Lagghati Khad in Kullu swells. Visuals near Kullu Bus Stand. pic.twitter.com/Vt8ul1rU4u — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

Mandi Rainfall Destruction Visuals:

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Latest visuals from Mandi around Victoria Bridge, Panchvakhtra Temple and another bridge that has been damaged following incessant heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/8gKOfbvfKT — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

Beas River Overflow:

#Beas River today created History by touching the 1877 Built #Victoria bridge 🙏🏻 Several Bridges in #Mandi district surrendered today in front of Beas 9th July 2023 = A Date to Remember#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/Y7OebGtgcr — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) July 9, 2023

