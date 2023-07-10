According to Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi, heavy rains struck Himachal Pradesh on July 9 and caused landslides, property damage, and the deaths of 9 individuals. The State emergency operation centre reports that nine flash floods and thirteen landslides have occurred in the State in the past couple of days. Major areas of Himachal Pradesh, including Manali, Solan, and Mandi, are affected by the incessant rainfall. The horrifying visuals of the wreckage caused by rain are surfacing on the internet. Himachal Pradesh Rains Videos: Car Washed Away by Overflowing River in Kullu, Pandoh Bazar Submerged in Mandi As Heavy Rainfall Causes Flood-Like Situation in Several Parts.

Manali Rain Destruction Visuals:

Landslide in Solan Video:

Sutlej River Overflow:

Cloud Burst in Mandi:

Naina Devi Road Rain Visuals:

Kullu Affected by Incessant Rainfall:

Mandi Rainfall Destruction Visuals:

Beas River Overflow:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)