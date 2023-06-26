Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district resulted in landslide on the  Chandigarh-Manali highway near 7 Mile, causing heavy traffic jams on the national highway. Massive landslides along the Beas River have been witnessed in the region, bringing vehicles to a standstill on this highway. Photos and videos of the massive landslides on the Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi district have surfaced online. They show traffic jams or slow vehicular movement with people including tourists being stranded. Kedarnath Yatra 2023: Yatra Stopped at Sonprayad Due to Heavy Rainfall in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag District.

 Landslide in Himachal Pradesh Photos and Videos

Massive Landslides in Mandi Blocks Highway 

Landslide Reported on Chandigarh-Manali Highway Near 7 Mile

