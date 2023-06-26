Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district resulted in landslide on the Chandigarh-Manali highway near 7 Mile, causing heavy traffic jams on the national highway. Massive landslides along the Beas River have been witnessed in the region, bringing vehicles to a standstill on this highway. Photos and videos of the massive landslides on the Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi district have surfaced online. They show traffic jams or slow vehicular movement with people including tourists being stranded. Kedarnath Yatra 2023: Yatra Stopped at Sonprayad Due to Heavy Rainfall in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag District.

Landslide in Himachal Pradesh Photos and Videos

"The administration has said that there is a landslide ahead. I don't have much info, we have been here since 5 am," says a tourist from Scotland, who has been stranded in a traffic jam following a landslide on Chandigarh-Manali highway near 7 Mile pic.twitter.com/sWKeJpe5zq — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

Massive Landslides in Mandi Blocks Highway

VIDEO | Manali-Chandigarh National Highway blocked following massive landslides along the Beas river in Himachal Pradesh, bringing vehicles on a standstill on this highway. pic.twitter.com/W0lLaTRG7j — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 26, 2023

#WATCH | Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district leads to landslide on Chandigarh-Manali highway near 7 Mile; causes heavy traffic jam pic.twitter.com/bTncrI9Lwa — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

Landslide Reported on Chandigarh-Manali Highway Near 7 Mile

Himachal Pradesh | Heavy rainfall in Mandi district leads to landslide on Chandigarh-Manali highway near 7 Mile; causes heavy traffic jam pic.twitter.com/GfFtAcR9O5 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

