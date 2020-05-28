India News | Railways Increases Advance Booking Period for Special Trains to 120 Days

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Railways on Thursday increased the advance reservation period (ARP) for all special trains from 30 to 120 days.

The modification has come into effect for all 30 Special Rajdhani type trains and 200 Special Mail Express trains (total 230 trains) running with effect from May 12 and June 1, respectively.

Also Read | Amit Shah Speaks to CMs on COVID-19 Lockdown: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 28, 2020.

These modifications will come into effect from 8 am of the train booking date of May 31, 2020, onwards.

Apart from this, the booking of parcel and luggage has also been permitted in all these 230 trains, according to the Executive Director (I&P), Ministry of Railways.

Also Read | OnePlus 8 5G Smartphone Special Online Sale Tomorrow at 12PM IST Via Amazon.in.

From May 12, fifteen pairs of special trains are also being operated for general passengers from different cities of the country. Railways plans to run 100 pairs of special trains from June 1.

The lockdown has been extended in the fourth phase up to May 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)