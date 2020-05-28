OnePlus 8 5G Smartphone Special Online Sale Tomorrow at 12PM IST Via Amazon.in

OnePlus 8 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Twitter)

OnePlus 8 will be made available for a special online sale in India at 12 pm IST. The company announced this special sale instead of OnePlus 8 Series sale, which was supposed to go on sale tomorrow. The company officially announced that the sale has been delayed due to unavoidable circumstances that have forced the company to temporarily halt the production last week. The company hasn't specified any timeline of the delay. However, the company mentioned in the forum post that 'production is already up and running'. So, we can expect a new sale date from OnePlus very soon. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphones Online Sale Delayed in India; Here's Why.

The interested customers can get their hands on the device by purchasing it online via Amazon.in at noon. The company is also offering special offers for the customers wherein they will receive a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on transactions done via SBI cards. The company is also offering no-cost EMI option on the smartphone up to 12 months across all banks. Apart from this, the customers also stand a chance to get Rs. 1,000 Amazon Payback, which is valid only for the pre-book customers.

OnePlus 8 5G Smartphone Special Sale on May 28 (Photo Credits: Amazon)

Specifications-wise, the OnePlus 8 sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The screen comes with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device is backed by a 4,300 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 8 5G Smartphone Online Sale on May 18 (Photo Credits: Amazon)

For photography, the phone comes equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising of 48MP main sensor along with a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens with dual-LED flash. At the front, the phone bears a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calling.

The OnePlus 8 smartphone is listed on on Amazon with a starting price of Rs 41,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 44,999. Moreover, the top-end variant with 12GB + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 49,999.