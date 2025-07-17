Kolkata, Jul 17 (PTI) The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned a 10.6-km-long bypass railway line worth Rs 343.97 crore between Gunda Bihar and Chandil in Jharkhand, an official of the South Eastern Railway (SER) said on Thursday.

The completion of the project will augment the capacity of a saturated single-line section and cater to the growing freight and passenger traffic, which is projected to rise significantly in the next decade, he said.

Also Read | India Cautions NATO Chief Mark Rutte Against Any 'Double Standards' on Sanctioning Countries Trading With Russia.

The proposed bypass line will also have a rail flyover at Chandil station where crossing is required for trains coming from Gunda Bihar, he said.

At present, all Up and Down trains between Chandil and Nimdih are getting delayed and to avoid the surface crossing and detention of trains, a flyover is required.

Also Read | 'You Too Committed Offence By Having Sex Outside Marriage': Supreme Court Warns Married Woman Over Affair, Upholds Lover's Bail.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)