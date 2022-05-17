Srinagar, May 17 (PTI) Hundreds of tourists at Gulmarg were treated with a pleasant surprise Tuesday as the higher reaches of Kashmir Valley received snowfall -- unusual for this time of the year -- and the plains a bout of heavy rain, officials said here.

There was a light snowfall in the higher reaches of the Valley including the Gulmarg bowl, the officials said.

They said tourists at the Gulmarg resort were delighted to witness snowfall and enjoyed the rare occurrence even though the temperature dropped suddenly close to the freezing point.

Meanwhile, rains lashed most parts of the valley. The rains were preceded by strong winds which uprooted many trees, causing damage to electricity supply network.

