Thiruvananthapuram, May 17: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday handed over 20,808 newly-built houses to beneficiaries under the Life Mission scheme. Vijayan inaugurated the event here by handing over the keys to Ameeruddeen-Aisha Beevi couple. The Chief Minister said the government considers those families which don't have land or house and was addressing the issue of homelessness effectively.

"The confidence of the people increases when they are able to sleep under their own roof. They will be happy once they fulfill the dream of having their own house. Their confidence will reflect in the society," Vijayan said. He said the Left government was receiving huge support from the people for its development projects. Vijayan also said that along with the development projects, the government was carrying forward the welfare projects for the people which is an essential part of the Rebuild Kerala initiative. Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan Government To Turn Aborted Seaplane Project Into Dam Plane Service.

The state government had recently constructed 12,000 houses and handed them over to the beneficiaries. Till now, the Left government in Kerala has built 2,95,006 houses and handed over to them. Currently, over 34,374 houses are under various stages of construction and 27 housing projects are also underway for the homeless and landless section in the society. State Minister M V Govindan, who also took part in the event said four of the 27 housing projects under construction will be completed by next month.

