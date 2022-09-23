Chandigarh, Sep 23 (PTI) Rain lashed Chandigarh and several parts of Haryana, leading to a dip in mercury, India Meteorological Department officials said.

Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana, both adjoining Chandigarh, were lashed by heavy rain on Friday, MeT officials said.

Several parts of Haryana, including Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Kurukshetra and Sonipat, were lashed by heavy rain during the past 24 hours.

Rupnagar and Patiala in Punjab also received heavy rain.

