Kandivali, September 23: The MHB Colony police on Thursday arrested an elderly woman for selling drugs. The incident came to light when a few school kids were seen smoking weed, which they bought from the woman, in Dahisar, reported Mid Day.

According to a report, a Shiv Sena worker saw four children in school uniforms smoking something in a garden in Dahisar at 10 am on Wednesday. He approached his mentor Bhupendra Kawli and approached the students. When intervened, three of them ran away while the remaining one was caught. The man realised that the boys were smoking weed. Nigerian Citizen Held in Hyderabad for Drug Peddling.

“Our worker took the student to his school and complained to his teacher, but they did not give any satisfactory answer. The teacher said that they would inform the student's parents. It is the responsibility of schools and society to keep an eye on such antics and save children from the quagmire of drugs," Kawli told the media outlet. The Sena leader informed the cops and Anti-Terrorism Cell staff.

The drug peddler was identified as Bilkis Khan, a resident of the Sanjivini Society at Shivaji Nagar. After searching the woman, cops recovered 235 grams of cannabis worth about Rs 2,000 from her. Following this, the woman was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. She will be produced in court on Friday, said police. During interrogation, the woman told cops that she used to sell weed and drugs to the school and college-going students.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2022 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).