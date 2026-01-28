Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): Widespread rain and snowfall across Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours led to a sharp drop in temperatures, with several stations recording below-normal day and night temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The IMD reported an appreciable fall in minimum temperatures at many places, while maximum temperatures at most stations dipped 4-8 degrees Celsius below normal. Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature at-6.1°C, while Bajaura in Kullu district logged the highest maximum temperature at 19.2°C.

Heavy to moderate rainfall was recorded in parts of the lower and mid-hills, with Bhuntar receiving 55.4 mm, followed by Seobagh (47 mm), Bilaspur (45.6 mm), Gohar (45 mm), Naina Devi (44.6 mm) and Kasauli (44.2 mm). Several other stations, including Sundernagar, Pandoh and Solan, also reported significant rainfall.

The higher reaches witnessed substantial snowfall, with Khadrala recording 40.6 cm, Gondla 36 cm, Sandhole 31.2 cm, and Kukumseri 28.3 cm. Manali received 28 cm of snow, while Kalpa recorded 17.7 cm. Shimla saw light snowfall measuring about 4 cm.

The weather system also triggered isolated thunderstorms and hail. Thunderstorm activity was reported from Shimla, Kangra, Bhuntar, Sundernagar and adjoining areas, while hailstorms affected Shimla and Jatton Barrage. Strong gusty winds were observed, peaking at 94 kmph in Kufri, followed by Reckong Peo at 72 kmph.

Cold day conditions prevailed at several locations, with the IMD categorising Una, Manali and Mandi as severe cold day areas, while Kangra experienced a cold day. Shallow fog with visibility reduced to around 500 metres was reported in Kalpa.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh, is experiencing heavy snowfall, with the city receiving around 36 inches of snow this season. The snowfall has disrupted daily life, causing traffic jams, power outages, and water supply issues. The roads are slippery, and many areas are experiencing black ice formation, making travel hazardous.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy snowfall in the region, with more snow expected in the coming days. The snowfall has also led to a surge in tourist arrivals, with hotel occupancy reaching 100% in some areas.

Some areas affected by the snowfall include Lahaul-Spiti: 292 roads blocked, with heavy snowfall reported in Gondla (22 cm) and Kukumseri (21.3 cm); Manali: 15-km traffic jam, power and water supply disruptions; Shimla: Snowfall recorded, with roads blocked and tourists stranded and Kullu: Heavy snowfall, with roads blocked and tourists stranded.

National Highway 5 between Kufri and Narkanda is blocked due to heavy snowfall, disrupting traffic movement and causing inconvenience to commuters and tourists. The highway, also known as the Hindustan-Tibet Road, is blocked at multiple locations, including Kufri, Fagu, and Narkanda, due to snow accumulation.

The authorities are working to restore connectivity and provide relief to stranded tourists.

According to the IMD, the prevailing weather is due to a western disturbance affecting the region, while another fresh western disturbance is likely to impact northwest India from the night of January 30. The department has forecast isolated spells of rain and snow, dense fog at isolated places, and the possibility of cold wave conditions over parts of the state during the next few days.

Residents and tourists have been advised to remain cautious, particularly in snow-bound and high-altitude areas, as weather conditions may continue to impact normal life. (ANI)

