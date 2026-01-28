New Delhi, January 28: The sudden death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati today, January 28, has added a somber new chapter to India's history of aviation fatalities involving high-profile leaders. Ajit Pawar, 66, was traveling in a chartered Learjet 45 that crashed during an attempted emergency landing, claiming the lives of all five people on board. The incident mirrors a haunting pattern of air tragedies that have claimed the lives of visionaries, dynastic heirs, and military commanders over the last several decades. Who Was Ajit Pawar? Biography, Family Tree, and Political Journey of NCP Leader.

National Icons Lost to the Skies

The history of Indian aviation is scarred by accidents that altered the country’s political and strategic trajectory.

Vijay Rupani (2025)

On June 12, 2025, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among 241 people killed when Air India Flight 171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, bound for London’s Gatwick Airport, reportedly encountered a technical failure just minutes into its ascent, plunging into a hostel building of B.J. Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area. Rupani, 68, was traveling to the United Kingdom to visit his daughter.

General Bipin Rawat (2021)

India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, died in December 2021 when his Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. The accident also claimed the life of his wife, Madhulika Rawat. General Rawat was the spearhead of India’s military modernization and joint-command integration.

Dorjee Khandu (2011)

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh died when his Eurocopter B3 crashed in high-altitude terrain near the Sela Pass. His body was recovered days later after an intense search.

YS Rajasekhara Reddy (2009)

The sitting Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, "YSR," disappeared in September 2009 when his Bell 430 helicopter flew into a storm over the Nallamala Forest. His death triggered massive state-wide mourning and eventually led to a shift in the regional political landscape, now led by his son, Jagan Mohan Reddy.

OP Jindal and Surender Singh (2005)

The Haryana Power Minister and Agriculture Minister, respectively, died together when their helicopter developed a technical snag and crashed in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

C Sangma (2004)

The Meghalaya Community and Rural Development Minister died in a helicopter crash near Shillong.

GMC Balayogi (2002)

The Lok Sabha Speaker died on March 3, 2002, when his helicopter crashed into a fish pond in Kaikalur, Andhra Pradesh, due to pilot disorientation in low visibility.

Madhavrao Scindia (2001)

A prominent Congress leader and scion of the Gwalior royal family, Scindia died when his private Beechcraft King Air crashed in Uttar Pradesh due to poor visibility. At 56, he was widely considered a future Prime Ministerial candidate.

Dera Natung (2001)

The Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister was killed in a helicopter crash near Tawang.

Sanjay Gandhi (1980)

Perhaps no crash changed the course of Indian history more than the death of Sanjay Gandhi, the younger son of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. On June 23, 1980, while performing aerobatics in a new aircraft over Delhi, he lost control and crashed near Safdarjung Airport.

Mohan Kumaramangalam (1973)

The Union Minister of Steel and Mines was among the victims of the Indian Airlines Flight 440 crash near New Delhi.

Homi Bhabha (1966)

The death of Dr. Homi J. Bhabha, the "Father of India’s Nuclear Programme," remains one of the most significant and debated losses in Indian history. On January 24, 1966, Air India Flight 101, a Boeing 707 named Kanchenjunga, crashed into the Mont Blanc massif in the French Alps while en route to Geneva. All 117 people on board were killed. The official inquiry attributed the disaster to a miscommunication between the pilot and the Geneva radar controller regarding the aircraft’s exact position over the mountains. ‘Ajit Pawar Was a Leader of the People’: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Maharashtra Deputy CM; Mamata Banerjee and Nitin Gadkari Also Mourn NCP President’s Demise.

Balwantrai Mehta (1965)

The Chief Minister of Gujarat was killed during the Indo-Pakistani War when his civilian aircraft was shot down by a Pakistani fighter jet over the Kutch region.

Subhas Chandra Bose (1945)

The legendary leader of the INA is officially recorded as having died in a plane crash in Taihoku (Taiwan), a pivotal moment that remains a subject of historical debate.

While technology has improved, the recent losses of figures like Vijay Rupani in 2025 and now Ajit Pawar in 2026 highlight that the risks inherent in high-altitude public service remain a grim reality.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2026 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).