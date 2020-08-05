Mumbai, August 5: Normal life was disrupted in Mumbai on Wednesday after the city received heavy rainfall at isolated places for the last 12 hours. The India Meteorology Department (IMD) predicted heavy downpour for the day.

"Widespread rainfall with scattered heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy falls most likely to continue over Konkan and Goa (including Mumbai) till August 6 and over Madhya Maharashtra (ghat areas) till August 5 and reduce thereafter," the IMD tweeted.

"Konkan -- very heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rains possible in next 24 hours. North Konkan the impact could be more, Thane Mumbai, Palghar. Parts of S Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining Marathwada region likely to get very heavy falls, along with intense spells," it said.

The weather agency also gave a red alert for August 4 and 5, advising citizens not to visit near the shore and low-lying areas. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Mumbai moved one team for Palghar in light of the flood-like situation that prevailed in the city on Tuesday.

