New Delhi, August 5: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases globally has reached 18,701,167 as on Wednesday (August 5) morning, according to the worldometers. The death toll due to coronavirus worldwide now stands at 7,04,349. On a positive note, as many as 11,915,264 people have so far recovered from the infection. In this live blog, we will provide coronavirus updates and bring to you breaking news across streams. Coronavirus Live Map in India.

In India, all eyes will be on Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya town where the foundation laying ceremony or bhumi pujan for the construction of Ram temple will be held. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone. This comes months after the Supreme Court delivered its historic verdict in the Babari Masjid-Ram Janmbhoomi title dispute case and ordered that the site be given to a trust to build a Ram temple, and that alternative land be provided in Ayodhya for a mosque. Ram Temple 'Bhumi Pujan' in Ayodhya Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Online Telecast of August 5 Foundation-Laying Ceremony For Construction of Ram Mandir.

Other major developments are coming from the Lebanese capital Beirut where massive explosions took place on Tuesday. The blasts took place on Tuesday evening (around 6:10 pm local time), shaking buildings all over the city while also causing severe damages and casualties, Xinhua reported. The death toll has crossed 78 and the number of casualties was expected to rise as the counting continued. The causes of the blasts remained unknown, but Lebanese Interior Minister Mohammad Fahmi said that the explosive chemicals stored at Port of Beirut may have caused the explosions.