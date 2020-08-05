The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India has reached 19,08,255 after a spike of 52,509 cases in the past 24 hours. The death toll stands at 39,795.
The idol of "Ram Lalla" can be seen at the Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya in this video. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the bhumi pujan for Ram temple at the site later today.
#WATCH The idol of 'Ram Lalla' at the Ram Janambhoomi site in #Ayodhya.
Heavy rains continued in Karnataka's Hubli. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains are likely at isolated places across Karnataka till August 8.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he is "shocked and saddened" by massive explosions in the Lebanese capital Beirut that have claimed over 70 lives so far. PM Modi said: "Shocked and saddened by the large explosion in Beirut city leading to loss of life and property. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured."
Intense rain is likely to continue in Mumbai today, said the India Meteorological Department.
New Delhi, August 5: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases globally has reached 18,701,167 as on Wednesday (August 5) morning, according to the worldometers. The death toll due to coronavirus worldwide now stands at 7,04,349. On a positive note, as many as 11,915,264 people have so far recovered from the infection. In this live blog, we will provide coronavirus updates and bring to you breaking news across streams. Coronavirus Live Map in India.
In India, all eyes will be on Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya town where the foundation laying ceremony or bhumi pujan for the construction of Ram temple will be held. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone. This comes months after the Supreme Court delivered its historic verdict in the Babari Masjid-Ram Janmbhoomi title dispute case and ordered that the site be given to a trust to build a Ram temple, and that alternative land be provided in Ayodhya for a mosque. Ram Temple 'Bhumi Pujan' in Ayodhya Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Online Telecast of August 5 Foundation-Laying Ceremony For Construction of Ram Mandir.
Other major developments are coming from the Lebanese capital Beirut where massive explosions took place on Tuesday. The blasts took place on Tuesday evening (around 6:10 pm local time), shaking buildings all over the city while also causing severe damages and casualties, Xinhua reported. The death toll has crossed 78 and the number of casualties was expected to rise as the counting continued. The causes of the blasts remained unknown, but Lebanese Interior Minister Mohammad Fahmi said that the explosive chemicals stored at Port of Beirut may have caused the explosions.