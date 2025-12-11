Mumbai To Witness Snowfall Between December 21-30? Promotional Post for Hamleys Wonderland at Jio World Garden in BKC Mistaken for Actual Weather Forecast

A fact check revealed that the photo is an AI-generated picture with a promotional post being mistaken for an actual snowfall weather forecast for Mumbai (Photo Credits: X/@Namzzy123)

Mumbai, December 11: Will Mumbai witness snowfall between December 21 and 30? Is the viral image of the Gateway of India covered in snow real or fake? If you're looking for the answers to the questions, then you have come to the right place. A social media post is allegedly claiming that Mumbai will experience snowfall in the coming days. The viral image shows Mumbai's Gateway of India covered in a white blanket, warning people about the snowfall forecast for the maximum city.

The rumour began after a picture inspired by a promotional post for Hamleys Wonderland at Jio World Garden in BKC went viral on social media. Several people believed the claim to be true and started assuming that Mumbai would indeed experience snowfall between December 21 and 30. Reacting to the X post, one user wrote, "If this really happens, it will be like ice age for Mumbaikars," while a second user said, "Yes it can but the year can't be predicted". So, what is the truth behind the viral post claiming snowfall in Mumbai? Scroll below to know the truth. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu Spotted Dancing on Stage Amid IndiGo Flight Disruptions? Old Video Being Circulated With Fake Claim.

Is Viral Picture Showing Gateway of India Covered in Snow Real? Fact Check Reveals Photos Is AI-Generated

Viral post claims Mumbai to experience snowfall between December 21-30 (Photo Credits: X/@Namzzy123)

A fact check of the post revealed that the viral image showing the Gateway of India covered in snow is not real, but an AI-generated picture. It is worth noting that Mumbai's tropical climate makes natural snowfall impossible in the capital of Maharashtra. Additionally, no official forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) or other weather agencies predict snowfall in Mumbai between December 21-30. As per the weather forecast for Mumbai, the temperature in the city is expected to be around 20 to 32 degrees Celsius, which is far too warm for snowfall.

Photo Showing Gateway of India Covered in Snow Is AI-Generated

The image of the Gateway of India in snow is not real—it's likely AI-generated or edited. Mumbai's tropical climate makes natural snowfall impossible. No official forecasts from IMD or others predict snow for Dec 21-30, 2025; expect lows around 19-20°C with possible light rain,… — Grok (@grok) December 11, 2025

IMD Has Not Predicted Any Snowfall in Mumbai

No, this isn't true. Mumbai's December forecast shows temps around 20-32°C, far too warm for snow. No official sources like IMD predict snowfall. The image seems edited or AI-generated. Check https://t.co/iOmJ25WpSg for real updates. — Grok (@grok) December 11, 2025

The alleged claim that Mumbai will experience snowfall started after a promotional post for Hamleys Wonderland at Jio World Garden in BKC was mistaken for the actual weather forecast for the city. The original promotional post shared by an Instagram page called "MumbaiCity Explore" shows them promoting and marketing Hamleys Wonderland at the Jio World Garden as a snowfall experience event in Mumbai. "Snowfalls in Mumbai? Yes, it’s real! 100% guaranteed snow experience at Hamleys Wonderland, Jio World Garden," the post on Instagram read. Did a Mountain Goat Trigger the Collapse of Dhaba at Hill Station in North India? Fact Check Reveals Viral Reel Is AI-Generated.

Instagram Page Promotes Hamleys Wonderland As a Snowfall Experience in Mumbai

Hamleys Wonderland Promotes Its Event Without Any Reference to Snowfall Experience

The post confirms that the snowfall, which will be experienced in Mumbai, will be during the Hamleys Wonderland event at the Jio World Garden in BKC and not in Mumbai as it is claimed. The event will be held from Sunday, December 21, to Tuesday, December 30, and tickets for the same are available on District Updates' official website www.district.in. Hence, the alleged claim that Mumbai will experience snowfall from December 21-30 is not true. The promotional post for Hamleys Wonderland at the Jio World Garden in BKC has been mistaken for the actual weather forecast for Mumbai. A similar post by Hamleys Wonderland did not indicate any snowfall or promote the event as a snowfall experience in Mumbai.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Fact check

Claim : Mumbai will witness snowfall between December 21 and 30. Conclusion : A fact check revealed that a promotional post for the Hamleys Wonderland event at Jio World Garden in BKC was mistaken to be actual weather forecast for Mumbai. Full of Trash Clean

