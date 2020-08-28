Chandigarh, Aug 28 (PTI) The maximum temperatures on Friday settled within normal limits in Haryana and Punjab, with rains lashing a few parts in the two states.

Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, recorded a high of 32 degrees Celsius after light rain lashed the city, according to the Meteorological Department here.

In Haryana, Ambala, which received light showers, recorded a maximum of 32.3 deg C while Hisar's maximum also settled at 35.4 deg C.

Karnal, which received heavy rains (116.4 mm) registered a high of 34.2 deg C while Narnaul's maximum settled at 31.6 deg C.

Patiala, Ludhiana and Amritsar in Punjab, which received light rain, registered respective maximums of 32 deg C, 31 deg C and 30.6 deg C.

