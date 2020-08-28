Kolkata, August 28: With just two days left for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme -- Mann ki Baat, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee challenged him to take the impromptu opinion of students on holding JEE-NEET exams amid COVID-19 pandemic. Banerjee even stated PM Modi not to ask rehearsed questions to students.

Speaking to the media, the West Bengal CM said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "Bring in students at Mann ki Baat. Don’t stage it. Ask them impromptu questions and not rehearsed questions to find out what they think about holding JEE-NEET during the pandemic. We will accept what they say." NEET And JEE 2020 Update: Congress Stages Protest Against Centre's Decision to Conduct Entrance Exams As Per Schedule; Ministers of 6 States Move SC.

Apart from this, Mamata Banerjee also announced that final year examinations in state-run colleges and universities will not be held in September. She directed the state education minister to announce the dates by next week.

Banerjee said, as quoted by the daily, "We will not hold the final exams in our colleges and universities in September for sure. The state education minister will discuss the matter and see whether the exams could be held before the Pujas (scheduled in October-end). The dates would be announced by next week."

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court upheld University Grants Commission's July 6 directive to hold terminal semester exams in universities and colleges by September 30. The SC allowed the states to extend the exams beyond the September 30 deadline.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).