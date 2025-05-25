New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Akhil Srivastava on Sunday stated that cyclonic circulations centred around Western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were conducive for thunderstorm activity.

He stated that while there was a possibility of rain in Delhi today, forecasts by IMD predicted thunderstorm activity and gusty winds at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

" There is a possibility of rain in Delhi today...Western disturbance is still centred around its place. There are cyclonic circulations centred on Western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The situation is conducive for thunderstorm activity. Today, our forecast says there will be thunderstorm activity and gusty winds, with wind speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour and gustiness of around 50 kilometres per hour..." Srivastava told ANI.

Following heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, 49 flights, including 17 international flights were diverted between 11:30 pm and 4 a.m.

"Due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, 49 flights were diverted between 11:30 pm and 4 am. Normal services restored," Delhi Airport sources said.49 flights included 17 international flights, Airport sources added.

The Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory at 06:50 am on Sunday.In a post on X, Delhi Airport stated, "Due to adverse weather conditions last night, some flights have been impacted. Passengers are advised to check their flight status regularly and stay in touch with airline staff for updates. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience."

Temperature dropped by 8 to 10 degrees Celsius from 31 to 22 degrees Celsius, as seen from Lodhi Road data.

The temperature fell between 1:15 am to 02:30 am today morning due to the thunderstorm.In the Safdarjung Airport the temperature dropped from 31.0°C to 21.0°C. In the Palam Airport from 29.0°C to 22.0°C. In Pusa it fell from 31.8°C to 20.5°C. In Pragati Maidan temperature fell from 31.4°C to 21.3°C. In Lodhi Road temperature dropped from 31.0°C to 22.3°C.

In the past 24 hours, rainfall over Delhi observed at 08:30 hrs IST today at Lodhi Road was 69.6 mm, at Aya Nagar it was 37.0 mm, at Safdarjung it was 81.4 mm, Palam reported 68.5 mm, and Ridge reported 69.1 mm. (ANI)

