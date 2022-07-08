Panaji, Jul 8 (PTI) Incessant rains continued to lash Goa for the third consecutive day on Friday, throwing normal life out of gear.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which had issued a red alert for the coastal state for the day warning of "extremely heavy rainfall", said the downpour was likely to continue for the next five days.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall was witnessed at most places, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over the state of Goa,” the weather department said in the evening. The body of a senior citizen, identified as Gajanan Padiyar, was shifted to crematorium from Padi village with the help of Fire and Emergency Services on Friday. Padiyar had died at home on Thursday, but the body could not be taken out for cremation as floodwaters surrounded the village, said Social Welfare Minister Subhash Fal Desai. Several roads and low-lying areas were inundated elsewhere in the state too.

The road linking Canacona with Margao city in South Goa district was submerged, disrupting vehicular traffic.

The roof of a high school building was blown away by strong winds at Chinchim village in South Goa district on Thursday midnight.

Enhanced rainfall activity was likely in the state for the next five days, said the IMD.

“Winds gusting to around 50 kmph are very likely alongwith rainfall spells,” it added.

With rising water levels in reservoirs and rivers, precautions must be taken in areas that are prone to landslides and flooding, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)