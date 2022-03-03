Jaipur, Mar 3 (PTI) Three men were killed when a bus rammed into their bike here on Thursday, police said.

According to the police, the incident happened when the bus, going towards Dausa from Jaipur, hit the motorcycle, leaving the men dead on the spot.

One of the deceased has been identified as Pankaj Kumar Bairwa (20) while efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the other two, police said.

The bodies have been shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

