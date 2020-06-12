India News | Raj Corona Count: 7 More Die, 230 Test Positive, Fatalities Till Date 272, Infections 12,068

Jaipur, Jun 12 (PTI) Seven persons died of COVID-19 and 230 more tested positive for the diseases in Rajasthan on Friday, taking the total number of fatalities to 272 and infected cases in the state to 12,068.

Two deaths were reported from Jaipur while Ajmer, Sirohi, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh and Jodhpur reported one death each on Friday, said an official bulletin on COVID-19 situation in the state.

Meanwhile, as per the bulletin, 230 patients tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Friday.

Maximum of new cases, 47, were reported from Sirohi while Alwar reported 32 cases, Jaipur and Jodhpur 29 cases each, Sikar 24 and Ajmer, Dholpur and Jhunjhunu 10 cases each, the bulletin revealed.

Seven cases were reported from Ganganagar while Sawaimadhopur, Jhalawar and Kota reported three cases each; Bikaner, Dungarpur, Jaisalmer, Nagaur, Tonk and Udaipur reported 2 cases each and Barmer, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Dausa, Karauli and Rajsamand reported one case each. Five patients from other states also tested positive for CPOVID--19.

A total of 9,011 COVID-19 patients have recovered and 8,607 have been discharged till date. There are now 2,785 active cases in the state.

