Kota (Rajasthan), Nov 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Home Secretary N L Meena on Wednesday said that he would complete his inquiry into the incident of lathi-charge on Congress workers here in a couple of days and submit his report.

The incident occurred during a faceoff between BJP and Congress workers on Tuesday during the mayoral polls in Kota, drawing a sharp reaction from the ruling Congress in the state.

Meena reached here on Tuesday night and visited the site of the incident on Wednesday.

He enquired about the incident with the police officials, who were present on the spot on Tuesday, and the injured party workers undergoing treatment at the MBS hospital.

Meena told reporters that there might have been some anger over the way the bus was ferrying BJP councillors. He said a video showed that two stones were hurled at the bus. "Who is guilty (responsible) and who is not, I can't say right now as the probe is still underway," he added.

Meena said he is likely to finish the probe within a day or two and would submit his report. Around 10 Congress workers were injured in lathi-charge by police outside the Kota Municipal Corporation building at CAD circle on Tuesday afternoon when Congress workers attempted to stop the bus carrying BJP councilors to the main gate for polling.

"I strongly condemn the police lathi-charge on Congress workers and journalists in Kota. I hope that the top police officers will take strict action against those responsible in this case,” Congress state unit president Govind Singh Dotasra had tweeted.

The state government had ordered an inquiry by Meena into the incident.

