Jaipur, Jul 24 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 147 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the state's infection tally to 9,51,695.

No death occurred in the state due to the infection on Thursday.

A maximum of the fresh Covid cases were reported from Jaipur where 14 people tested positive for the infection.

A total of 9,40,771 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered and the number of active cases stands at 2,019 in the state.

