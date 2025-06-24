Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): A team from Shillong Police seized a CCTV DVR from the Indore residence of Shilom James late Monday evening in connection with the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

Shilom Jame, a property dealer who had reportedly rented out a flat to the accused Sonam, was arrested on June 21.

Earlier on Saturday, the brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi, one of the prime accused in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, called for strict action against her.

Speaking to ANI, Govind Raghuvanshi said, "The police are doing their work. We have demanded that strict action be taken... According to me, the police have investigated the case."

He added that Sonam should be punished as she has already confessed to the crime.

"She (Sonam) has confessed to her crime, so now punishment should be given. The police have taken our statements. If the police call us to Shillong, we will go," Govind said.

This comes after a district and sessions court in Meghalaya's Shillong on Saturday, sent Sonam Raghuvanshi and co-accused Raj Kushwaha to 13 days of judicial custody in connection with the murder case.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of East Khasi Hills district Vivek Syiem told ANI that Raghuvanshi and Kushwaha have been remanded to 13-day judicial custody.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda also said the accused have been remanded to judicial custody since the police didn't ask for custody.

"The court has remanded both the accused for 13 days of judicial custody. The police did not ask for custody. The Investigating Officer pleaded for judicial custody. The court granted 13-day judicial custody," Chanda told ANI.

Meghalaya Police arrested five people in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, a newlywed who had come to the state on his honeymoon.

Those arrested include his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and four others: Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand.

Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found in a gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunji) on June 2. Sonam was later found near a roadside dhaba along the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway. (ANI)

