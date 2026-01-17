Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 17 (ANI): Punjab Congress president Raja Warring on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini over his growing political activity in Punjab, while also criticising the BJP, the AAP-led Punjab government and recent law-and-order developments in the state.

Taking a dig at Saini, Warring said the Haryana Chief Minister appeared unable to manage his responsibilities in his own state. "He seems to be finding Punjab more appealing. If he believes the BJP will make him Chief Minister here, he should resign from Haryana and declare himself in Punjab," Warring remarked.

The Congress leader also targeted the BJP's leadership structure in Punjab, saying the party was being run by "four so-called stalwarts." He claimed this was the reason former state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar was not seen making victory signs. "Even if someone in the BJP becomes active in Punjab, it will not help the party gain ground here," Warring asserted.

On the controversy surrounding the CFSL report linked to former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's alleged remarks in the Delhi Assembly during a discussion on the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and the demand for a CBI probe, Warring said it appears that there is an attempt to put the matter into cold storage. A purported video was shared on social media by Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra.

The issue has since escalated between the BJP-led Delhi Government and the AAP-ruled Punjab Government.

"The Punjab Police says the video is false, while the court says it has been tampered with," he said. According to Warring, Atishi should have apologised, which would have ended the matter, but instead, cases were registered against Congress workers.

Reacting to the Punjab Police encounter of kabaddi player Rana Balchoria, Warring raised serious questions. "Was the right person encountered or not? Whenever there is public outcry, an encounter takes place. Why is there a delay?" he asked, seeking transparency and accountability.

Warring also commented on the BJP's protest outside the Chief Minister's residence on Thursday, alleging that several mobile phones were stolen during the demonstration. "This is the first time the BJP came out on the streets, but there was no real willpower visible in the protest," he said.

Earlier, reacting to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's proposed meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Warring questioned the intent and outcome of the interaction. "Only the Chief Minister can tell what will actually happen in the meeting. He speaks one thing inside and tells something else outside," the Punjab Congress president said. (ANI)

