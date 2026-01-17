Thiruvananthapuram, January 17: The Kerala State Lotteries will shortly announce the results of the Karunya KR-739 weekly lottery of today, January 17. The results will be announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department from Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The live draw of Kerala's Karunya KR-739 weekly lottery will begin at 3 PM. Kerala lottery players taking part in Karunya KR-739 lottery can watch the live streaming of today's Kerala lottery below to learn the winners' names. Participants can also view the Karunya KR-739 lottery results and winning numbers at statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

Held every Saturday, the Karunya KR weekly lottery continues to be one of Kerala's most anticipated lottery draws. The Kerala lottery of today, January 17, offers a grand prize of INR 1 crore, which will be awarded to a single lucky ticket holder. The results of Karunya KR-739 weekly lottery will be announced shortly after the live draw begins. The Karunya lottery is structured to reward thousands of participants, with smaller prize amounts ranging from INR 5,000 down to INR 100. In case you're wondering where and how to check Kerala's Karunya KR-739 weekly lottery results, then scroll below to know more. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Suvarna Keralam SK-36 Lottery Result of 16.01.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Karunya KR-739 Weekly Lottery Live Telecast Here

Where and How To Check Kerala's Karunya KR-739 Weekly Lottery Results

Lottery players taking part in today's Kerala lottery can visit statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net to check the results and winning ticket numbers of today's draw. Additionally, participants can also watch the online telecast of Kerala's Karunya KR-739 weekly lottery provided above. Stay tuned for Kerala lottery results and the winning numbers of today's lucky draw. "Kerala lottery today result", "karunya kerala lottery live result", and "Kerala Lottery Result Today KARUNYA" are some of the trending keywords to look for today's lottery results. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

Other trending terms include "Kerala Lottery Result Today KARUNYA 17/01/2026", "KARUNYA KR-739 live today", "Keralalotteries.com KARUNYA 17/01/2026", "live kerala lottery result KARUNYA KR-739" and "KARUNYA KR-739 kerala lottery result". Winners of Kerala's Karunya KR-739 weekly lottery have 30 days from the date of the draw to claim their prizes. It is worth noting that lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Kerala, where the Karunya KR-739 lottery is being played today.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2026 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).