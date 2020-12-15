Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 15 (PTI) A district court in Jhalawar on Tuesday sentenced seven people, including five brothers, to life term for killing a 40-year-old man in 2014 over past enmity.

The additional district judge (ADJ) court in Bhawanimandi also imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 over each of the seven convicts.

The convicts had killed Gub Singh with sticks, iron rods and sharp weapons at his field in Karnaliya village, Additional public prosecutor Lokesh Gupta said. The convicts have been identified as Laxman Singh (56), his brothers Tej Singh (51), Pradhan Singh (31), Nepal Singh (43) and Bhadur Singh, and Dhara Singh (28) and Umrao Singh (49).

The police filed a charge sheet against them in October 2014, the public prosecutor said.

During the trial of the case, statements of at least 23 witnesses were recorded and as many documented evidence was produced before the court, he added.

