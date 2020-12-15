Lucknow, December 15: As soon as the lockdown was implemented in the country and Uttar Pradesh, all the big and small industries were almost shut down and there was a large scale migration of workers. In view of this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with high level officers and directed them to provide employment opportunities to the migrant workers and others returning to UP from other states.

After getting instructions from the CM, an action plan was prepared. In the implementation of this action plan, 26,62,960 people were provided employment in 6,65,740 new units through the9`Atma Nirbhar’ package in eight months. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Death Anniversary: First Home Minister was an Architect of United India, We Shall Remain Indebted to Him, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Apart from this, 5,25,978 people also got employment through the employment portal of the government that was created on the instructions of CM Yogi. All this was possible due to the continuous efforts of the CM to provide employment to the migrant workers who came from the other states.

After the lockdown, when lakhs of poor labourers became unemployed, the CM, in all his meetings with senior officials, regularly discussed opportunities to provide employment to the unemployed labors and workers. Due to these efforts, lakhs of workers got maximum employments in the MSME sector.

The efforts of the UP government is being appreciated all over the country and it is being said that the Yogi government has set a big target by providing employment through small industries and this model should be implemented in other states of the country. CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Review Works of All Development Authorities in Uttar Pradesh.

The ODOP scheme of the state government has proved to be a game changer in providing employment and the `Atma Nirbhar’ package helped in giving employment and self-employment in all the districts of UP. People also got employment in the ODOP scheme of the MSME department.

According to the statistics of the MSME department, 6,65,740 new units were started in the state in the last eight months, in which 26,62,960 people have got employment. In these figures, 2,57,348 workers got employed in the already operating units. This has been possible only by the efforts of the UP CM.

In addition, during the corona period, the Yogi government gave a loan of Rs 1092 Crore to 4,24,283 old units under the Atma Nirbhar’ package and saved the jobs of workers who were already working there.

Apart from this, an employment portal was also created on the directions of the CM and 5,25,978 people also got employment through this portal by December 13, 2020. Providing employment to such a large number of people in the last eight months was not an easy task and about eight months ago, heavy industries were also shut down as soon as the lockdown was declared and lakhs of workers started migrating to UP.

During that environment, interaction was held with small, medium and micro industries on the instructions of the CM and the state government managed raw materials for these industries. Arrangements were also made for staying the migrant workers in these industries and as a result, by the second phase of the lockdown, about 4000 units of small scale industries were started in the state.

In the third phase of lockdown, strategies were made to further expand the small scale industries. After implementation of this scheme, work was done to revive about 2.5 lakh micro and cottage industries that were lying closed in the state. UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 50 Lakh Compensation, Govt Job for Kin of Killed CRPF Soldier in Chhattisgarh.

Along with this, skill mapping of about 40 lakh migrant workers who returned from other states was carried out. From these, 1,14,466 migrant workers were provided jobs in the real estate sector. More than one lakh workers were provided employment in small districts.

The Reserve Bank of India also appreciated the efforts of the state government in providing employment to lakhs of poor workers and labors. According to the statistics of the RBI, UP is among the top five states in the country in providing employment through MSMEs.