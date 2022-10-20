Jaisalmer, Oct 20 (PTI) An army jawan who came here on leave, died after he allegedly drowned in a water tank in Jaisalmer district Thursday morning, police said.

The incident took place in Madasar village under Sankra police station area.

Also Read | Rishi Sunak, Who Emerged As Bookmakers' Favourite for UK PM, Yet To Clear Whether He Will Run.

Revant Singh had come on leave three days back. On Thursday morning, he accidentally fell into the water tank in a farm and drowned, SHO Adesh Kumar said.

Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the SHO said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Releases Second List of 17 Candidates for Upcoming Polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)