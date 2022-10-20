New Delhi, October 20: The Congress on Thursday announced a second list of 17 candidates for the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 12. Among the important candidates are Thakur Singh Bharmouri from Bharmour, Harish Janartha from Shimla, and Devendra Kumar Bhutto from Kutlehar, among others.

On Tuesday, the Congress had announced its first list of 46 candidates for the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. The prominent names in that list included Asha Kumari from Dalhousie, Vikramaditya Singh from Shimla Rural, and Dhaniram Shandil from Solan. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Releases First List of 46 Candidates For November 12 Polls.

Singh is the son of former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh and is a sitting MLA, while Asha kumari is a former state minister. Other prominent names included Ram lal Thakur and Mukesh Agnihotri. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Over 51% Say BJP Will Win Himachal Polls Again, Says ABP News-CVoter Survey.

This will be the first time in decades that the Congress will be contesting elections in Himachal Pradesh without the presence of party stalwart Virbhadra Singh, who passed away in July 2021 at the age of 87. The 68-member Himachal Assembly will go to the polls on November 12, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2022 11:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).