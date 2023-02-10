Jaipur, Feb 10 (PTI) Opposition BJP members created ruckus in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday soon after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot started presenting the state budget leading to brief adjournment of proceedings.

Shortly after the chief minister started the budget speech, the BJP members stormed to the well of the House.

Speaker CP Joshi directed the members to maintain order in the House but the uproar continued. He then adjourned the House for 30 minutes.

