Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 27 (ANI): A nearly week-long deadlock in the Rajasthan Assembly has finally been resolved due to the intervention of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

The suspension of six Congress MLAs, including state chief Govind Singh Dotasra, has been revoked after Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully apologized for the conduct of a lawmaker towards the speaker.

The controversy began when state minister Avinash Gehlot made a remark about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which was deemed objectionable by the Congress MLAs.

Despite demands for an apology and the remark to be expunged from the record, the issue escalated into a full-blown deadlock.

Speaking to media persons, Julie on Thursday stated that the suspension of six Congress MLAs has been revoked in the House.

He further stated that the 'objectionable' comment made about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi should have been expunged immediately.

"The deadlock should not have lasted for seven days. The Assembly Speaker and the leader of the House should have taken action on the first day itself. However, though delayed, the issue has now been resolved, and the impasse has ended," he added.

Tikaram Julie held the ruling party responsible for the seven-day delay in breaking the deadlock, asserting that the opposition was not at fault, as the initiative had to come from the government's side.

The Leader of the Opposition also said that he had presented his stance during the budget speech.

After the deadlock in the Rajasthan Assembly was resolved, Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Baidham stated that the Chief Minister displayed a large-hearted approach in resolving the impasse, while the Leader of Opposition also showed generosity by apologising in the House for the opposition's actions and agreeing to break the deadlock.

He further remarked that he would urge opposition members to engage in clean politics, as the Chief Minister is committed to connecting with every individual, even those in the last row. He added that following the opposition's apology, the Chief Whip of the government proposed the resolution, leading to the revocation of the suspension.

Earlier, Rajasthan Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, along with other Congress MLAs, held a protest outside the Rajasthan legislative assembly on Thursday over the suspension of six party MLAs in the state assembly.

The Congress MLAs have been protesting over the alleged 'Daadi' remark made by state minister Avinash Gehlot regarding former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

While BJP leaders supported the minister and denied any derogatory intent in the comment, Congress MLAs have called for the remark to be expunged from the record.

Six Congress MLAs, including Govind Singh Dotasara, Deputy Leader of Opposition Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Zakir Hussain Gasavat, Hakeem Ali Khan and Sanjay Kumar, were suspended by speaker Vasudev Devnani. (ANI)

