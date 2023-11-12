Tonk (Rajasthan) [India], November 12 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's campaign in Tonk has got a boost after he secured the support of BSP nominee Ashok Bairwa.

Pilot said that even though BSP candidate Ashok Bairwa could not withdraw his candidature from the Tonk assembly constituency, he stands with the ideology of Congress and that his support will provide strength to party in the upcoming polls.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Pilot said, "Even though Ashok Bairwa could not withdraw his nomination, he is with us and with our ideology. This will give us more strength for elections. I welcome him. He has extended his support to us."

Earlier, Ashok Bairwa, a prominent figure among the Dalit communities in the Tonk region, extended his support to Sachin Pilot in the Tonk seat for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections.

Despite his initial intention to withdraw his candidature, time constraints prevented Bairwa from doing so, and he expressed his admiration for Pilot's ideology and his efforts towards the welfare of the underprivileged.

"I am impressed with the ideology of Sachin Pilot. He is working for the upliftment of the poor. My supporters (in Tonk) will work wholeheartedly for ensuring Pilot's victory," Bairwa said.

Bairwa, a former Congress member heads the Bhim Sena in Tonk district and wields a considerable influence among the Dalit communities in the constituency.

Pilot who won from Tonk constituency in 2018 has been fielded by the ruling Congress again from the seat, where BJP's Ajit Singh Mehta is challenging him.

The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan has been touring in the villages of the constituency. He succeeded in convincing Congress rebels Naimuddin, Mohsin Rashid Khan, Abdul Qaider and Umar Baig to withdraw their nomination papers from the seat.

Some BJP workers led by the party's city unit general secretary Ramdayal Bairwa also joined the Congress in Tonk on Saturday.

Following the withdrawal of nominations by the rival contestants, six candidates are left in the fray against Pilot in Tonk.

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25, the counting of which will take place on December 3 along with four other state assembly elections.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP secured 73 seats in the 200-member house. Congress formed the state government with BSP and independent candidates. (ANI)

