New Delhi, November 12: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights. In a post on X, the Congress president said: "From me and all the leaders and workers of the Congress Party, I wish you a very happy Diwali. May this unique festival of lights bring happiness, peace and prosperity in your life." Diwali 2023 Wishes: ‘Pledge for Nation Building,’ President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Greet Nation on Deepawali

"Our only wish is that there should be love, brotherhood, harmony in the society, we all should keep fighting against injustice, ignorance and discrimination and the lamp of hope should keep burning," he said. Diwali 2023: PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Deepawali With Security Forces in Himachal Pradesh’s Lepcha Near India-China Border (See Pics)

Kharge, Rahul Greet Nation on Diwali

मेरे और कांग्रेस पार्टी के सभी नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं की ओर से आपको दिवाली की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएँ। ये रोशनी का अनुपम उत्सव आपके जीवन में सुख, शान्ति, ख़ुशहाली और समृद्धि लेकर आएँ। समाज में प्रेम, भाईचारा, सौहार्द व सद्भाव रहे, हम सभी अन्याय, अज्ञानता और भेदभाव के प्रति लड़ते… pic.twitter.com/XTWn5Jv7RS — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 12, 2023

Rahul Gandhi greeted people on Diwali and said, "Greetings of Diwali to everyone. Let the darkness of lies, injustice and hatred disappear. May our India be illuminated with truth, justice and love." Diwali, festival of lights, is one of the major festivals being celebrated all over India. Diwali symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2023 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).