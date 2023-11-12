Chandigarh, November 12: The Golden Temple complex, where the holiest of Sikh shrines Harmandar Sahib is located, was illuminated on Sunday to mark the Bandi Chhor Diwas and Diwali. There has been festive spirit at the Golden Temple complex in Punjab’s Amritsar since early morning as tens of thousands of people came there to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann extended warm greetings to the people on the historic Bandi Chhor Diwas, to mark the release from prison of the sixth guru, Guru Hargobind, and 52 other princes with him, in 1619. The guru and the princes arrived in Amritsar during Diwali festivities. Since then, the Bandi Chhor Diwas and Diwali celebrations coincide at the Golden Temple complex. Diwali 2023 Celebration: Cities Across India Decked Up as Deepavali Approaches, Revellers Decorate Their Houses With Lights, Rangolis and Flowers

Elsewhere in Punjab, gurdwaras and markets wore a festive look. Hundreds of people thronged various markets in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Amritsar and other towns. The festival spirit for Diwali could also be seen in Chandigarh and towns and cities in Haryana. Diwali 2023: Sand Artist Sudarsan Patnaik Creates Mesmerising Sand Art of Lord Ram Holding Diya With Message ‘Happy Diwali’ at Puri Beach in Odisha (Watch Video)

Crowds at Golden Temple To Mark Bandi Chhor Diwas

#WATCH | Punjab: Devotees take a holy dip in 'Sarovar' and offer prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the occasion of Diwali pic.twitter.com/guAQWYPykU — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

In a message, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit said the festival celebrated by people of various religious and sects, strengthens the sense of unity, goodwill and fraternity among the people of the country. “The festival inspires us to work for the service of humanity,” he added.

