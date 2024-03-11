New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): In a jolt to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Kaswan, a BJP MP from Rajasthan's Churu district on Monday joined the Congress.

The decision came shortly after the BJP MP announced his resignation from the party.

He was formally inducted into the party in the presence of its President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

Kaswan was denied a BJP ticket to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Churu Assembly constituency.

The BJP has decided to field Devendra Jhajharia from the Churu seat.

Party's state incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra were also present at the event.

The development comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, he said that he is going to take a "big decision in public life".

"Due to political reasons, at this very moment today, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the post of Member of Parliament," he posted on X.

He also thanked the BJP, its national president JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him the "opportunity to serve the Churu Lok Sabha family for 10 years."

The crossover of the Kaswan to the Congress came days after the BJP announced its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kaswan had expressed "displeasure" after being denied a ticket for the general elections in 2024.

He said in a post on X, "After all, What was my crime? Was I not honest? Was I not hard-working? Was I not loyal? Was I tainted? Did I leave any stone unturned in getting the work done in Churu Lok Sabha?"

His post added, "I was at the forefront in the implementation of all the schemes of the Prime Minister. What else was needed? Whenever I asked this question, Everyone remained speechless and speechless. No one is able to answer this". (ANI)

