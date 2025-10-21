Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 21 (ANI): On the eve of Diwali, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma celebrated Diwali by lighting lamps at his residence on Monday.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister prayed to Maa Lakshmi with his family. He also visited the Rajarajeshwari Temple to seek blessings.

"On the auspicious occasion of the holy festival of Deepawali during the festival of lights, the Chief Minister lit a lamp at the Chief Minister's residence and performed the formal worship of Mother Lakshmi Ji along with his family. At the same time, he worshipped and prayed to Mata Rani at the Rajarajeshwari Temple and sought her blessings," said Bhajanlal Sharma on X.

Additionally, he also extended Diwali greetings to the people of Rajasthan and prayed for their happiness and prosperity.

"May this Deepotsav, by the infinite grace of the first-worshipped Lord Gajanana and Mother Lakshmi, infuse happiness, prosperity, good health, and positive energy into the lives of all the residents of the state--this is the auspicious wish," Sharma said.

Besides the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, several other Chief Ministers celebrated Diwali with great enthusiasm. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performed a puja with her family at the Chief Minister's Public Service Hall.

During the ceremony, she prayed for the prosperity and bright future of the residents of Delhi.

"Today, at the Chief Minister's Public Service Hall, I performed the Diwali puja with my family, following all rituals and traditions.I prayed to Maa Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesha for the prosperity, welfare, and bright future of all Delhi residents. Our Sanatan culture, values, and traditions are the foundation of our lives. The family is the strongest link in preserving these, where values are not just taught but lived. This continuity is the greatest strength of our civilization. Every lamp lit today is a symbol of faith, hope, and harmony, conveying the message of happiness, goodwill, and prosperity in our lives. On this auspicious occasion, I extend my heartfelt Diwali greetings to all of you. May the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and the grace of Lord Shri Ganesha bring happiness, prosperity, and auspiciousness to your lives. Happy Diwali!" wrote Gupta.

Meanwhile in West Bengal, the state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered prayers to Maa Kaali at her residence. Following the prayer, she expressed gratitude towards all people who attended the celebrations.

"My heartfelt gratitude to all who joined in the celebrations and offered their love and wishes. May the eternal light of Maa Kali dispel darkness and fill every life with strength, harmony, and hope. Shubho Kali Pujo to all," wrote Banerjee. (ANI)

