Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 6 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday urged people to vote in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections to exercise their franchise with full enthusiasm, responsibility, and awareness.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Sharma said, "Today, the first phase of the grand festival of democracy has begun in Bihar. I urge all voters to exercise their franchise with full enthusiasm, responsibility, and awareness. On this occasion, hearty congratulations and best wishes to all young friends who are going to exercise their franchise for the first time! Pehle matdaan, fir jalpaan!"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Bihar to participate in the festival of democracy with full enthusiasm to exercise their voting rights.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi also extended congratulations to the young voters who are going to cast their vote for the first time, urging them to prioritise voting before all chores, saying, "Pehle matdaan, fir jalpaan."

"Today in Bihar is the first phase of the festival of democracy. My appeal to all voters of this phase in the assembly elections is that they should vote with full enthusiasm. On this occasion, my special congratulations to all my young companions of the state who are going to cast their vote for the first time. Remember--first voting, then refreshments!" PM Modi posted on X.

Voting for the first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7.00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state's 243 seats, with approximately 3.75 crore electors casting their ballot.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.

According to the Election Commission, there are 10.72 lakh 'new electors' and 7.78 lakh voters are in the age group of 18-19 years. The total population of these constituencies, as stated by the Election Commission, is 6.60 crore.

There are 122 women candidates in the fray in the first phase of polls.

Jan Suraj Party fielded 119 candidates in this phase. Within NDA, JD(U) is contesting 57 seats, followed by BJP on 48 and LJP (Ram Vilas) on 14.

Among the Mahagathbandhan constituents, RJD is contesting 73 seats in the first phase, followed by 24 from Congress and 14 from CPI(ML). There will be a friendly fight for a few seats among Mahagathbandhan constituents.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) had contested 115 constituencies and the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70. (ANI)

