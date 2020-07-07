Jaipur, Jul 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said ex-servicemen should spread awareness about the coronavirus pandemic in the villages and motivate the common people to adopt preventive measures against the disease.

Gehlot was interacting with ex-servicemen through video conference from the Chief Minister's residence.

"Prevention is the only way to avoid this pandemic. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of all of us not to be negligent," he said.

He appealed to the people to avoid going to crowded areas, keep physical distance, wear face masks and thoroughly maintaining health protocols including frequent hand washing.

The chief minister said the state government is fully prepared for the long fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"To counter any situation, the state government has strengthened the infrastructure of the Medical and Health Department," he said. Gehlot said the state government did not allow any shortfall of free ration to the poor and the needy during the lockdown.

