Dungarpur (Rajasthan) [India], May 18 (ANI): Congress leader Ganesh Ghogra on Wednesday resigned as an MLA from Dungarpur, a day after a case was registered against him for creating a ruckus, said sources.

In his resignation letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Ghogra alleged that despite being a ruling party MLA and the Youth Congress' state president, he was being neglected and his voice was being suppressed by local administration and officers.

The resignation comes ahead of the assembly election in the state, due next year. (ANI)

