Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], October 4 (ANI): A prominent Rajasthan Congress leader and former Leader of the Opposition, Rameshwar Lal Dudi, passed away at his residence during the late hours of Friday.

The Congress leader went into a coma after suffering from a brain haemorrhage in August 2023. He was initially admitted to the SMS hospital in Jaipur, but was later transferred to Medanta Hospital in Delhi for better medical treatment. His condition stabilised recently, leading to his return to Bikaner, where he passed away at the age of 62.

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, expressed grief on the social media platform X. He described the incident as "heartbreaking" and "a personal shock."

"The passing away of former Leader of the Opposition and Member of Parliament from Bikaner, Shri Rameshwar Dudi, is extremely heartbreaking. After being ill for nearly 2 years, his departure at such a young age will always be deeply felt. This is a personal shock for me," he wrote on X.

He further said, "Shri Rameshwar Dudi fulfilled every role he took on with great dedication. He was with me as a Member of Parliament, MLA, and our Leader of the Opposition. He always worked tirelessly for the farming community."

Gehlot, recalling Dudhi's visit, wrote, "I remember that just a few days before my visit, he had come to meet me, and we had a long conversation. We made the best possible arrangements for his treatment."

He asserted that Dudi led a controlled life with an active lifestyle. "Seeing Dudi Ji, who lived such an active life, fall ill like this pained all of us deeply. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the family members," he said. (ANI)

