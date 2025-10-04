Jaipur, (Rajasthan), [India] October 4 (ANI): Senior Congress leader of Rajasthan Rameshwar Dudi's last rites will be performed at 1:00 pm on Saturday. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Opposition Leader in Rajasthan assembly Tikaram Julie and many others will also be present.

Rameshwar Dudi, aged 62 passed away on Friday. he had suffered a brain hemorrhage in August 2023, after which he went into a coma.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, October 4, 2025: Gold Prices Dip Slightly After Days of Record Highs, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

The Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, also expressed grief on the social media platform X, describing the incident as "heartbreaking" and "a personal shock.

"After being ill for nearly 2 years, his departure at such a young age will always be deeply felt. This is a personal shock for me," he wrote on X.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar Begins His Two-Day Visit To Review Poll Preparedness.

He further stated, "Shri Rameshwar Dudi fulfilled every role he undertook with great dedication. I remember that just a few days before my visit, he had come to meet me, and we had a long conversation. We made the best possible arrangements for his treatment. Seeing Dudi Ji, who lived such an active life, fall ill like this pained all of us deeply. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the family members," he said.

Congress General Secretary Sachin Pilot also condoled the death of the Senior Congress Leader, "The news of the demise of former Leader of Opposition Shri Rameswar Dudi Ji is extremely heartbreaking. His political journey, beginning from student politics and reaching the unforgettable milestone of becoming District Head and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, has been remarkable. During my tenure as President of Rajasthan Congress, I had the opportunity to work closely with him. Shoulder to shoulder, he played a crucial role in exposing the anti-people policies of the then BJP government before the people of the state. He was always a steadfast advocate for farmers' interests, and his deep connection with the grassroots will forever remain memorable. On his untimely demise, I extend my deepest condolences to Smt. Sushila Dudi Ji and the entire family. May God grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the family members to bear this sorrow. "

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of former Leader of Opposition, Rameshwar Dudi. In a post on X, the Rajasthan CM said, "The news of the demise of former Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Shri Rameshwar Dudi ji, is extremely heartbreaking. May God grant the departed soul a place in His supreme abode and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this calamity." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)