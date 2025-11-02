Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 2 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident in Phalodi's Matoda area.

He also extended condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured.

In a post on X, Prem Chand Bairwa wrote, "The loss of lives in the road accident in the Matoda area of Phalodi is extremely tragic and heart-rending. In this difficult time, my condolences are with the bereaved families."

"The district administration has been directed to ensure the best and appropriate medical treatment for all the injured. I pray to the Lord to grant place at His divine feet to the departed souls, and to bestow upon the injured a swift recovery and the families the strength to bear this sorrow," the post read.

At least fifteen people were killed and two others injured after a tempo-traveller coming from Kolayat, Bikaner, collided with a parked trailer on the Bharat Mala Highway in Phalodi, officials said on Sunday.

District Collector Shweta Chauhan said all the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the government hospital in Osian, while the injured have been referred to Jodhpur for treatment.

Police Commissioner Om Prakash Paswan said that a green corridor has been created to ensure the injured receive timely medical treatment, adding that the administration is focused on saving lives and providing necessary assistance.

Speaking to ANI, Om Prakash Paswan said, "A road accident occurred in which a few people were tragically killed. We are arranging treatment for the injured... A green corridor is being established to quickly transport the injured to a facility where they can receive proper medical treatment. The administration is focused on saving the lives of those injured and will release further details as more information becomes available..." (ANI)

