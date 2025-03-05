Jaipur, Mar 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday reiterated his government's commitment to preserving the state's heritage while promoting the development of religious and historical sites.

Chairing a review meeting at his residence, Sharma emphasized the importance of Rajasthan's cultural, religious, and historical sites as part of the state's ancient heritage.

Also Read | 'Bring the Trophy Home, Boys': Rahul Gandhi Hails India's 4-Wicket Victory Over Australia in Semifinal of Champions Trophy in Dubai.

He said the government is dedicated to the preservation and development of this "glorious heritage," according to an official statement.

Rajasthan has immense potential for religious and cultural tourism. Preserving our places of faith can also boost the tourism sector, creating significant job opportunities, Sharma said.

Also Read | Visitor's Conference 2024-25: Goal Is To Make India Developed Nation Before 2050, Says President Droupadi Murmu (Watch Video).

He added that under the 'Sankalp Patra', the government announced the development of the Braj Chaurasi Circuit as a devotional tourism hub.

Tourism facilities are being developed along the Braj Chaurasi Kos Parikrama Marg, he said, according to the statement.

Sharma directed officials to expedite the development of Poonchri Ka Lautha Deeg and to complete procedures for the construction of Shri Gokul Jat Panorama, Raja Khemkaran Panorama, Dev Baba Panorama, and Govind Swami Panorama.

He also called for swift development work at Tanot Mata Temple in Jaisalmer and better arrangements for devotees visiting the site.

The Chief Minister stressed improving connectivity between Girduwala, Kuldhara, and Longewala with Jaisalmer and Tanot, along with developing tourist facilities in these areas.

He suggested that Sambhar Lake, near Jaipur, could become a major tourist destination, akin to the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.

During a recent cabinet meeting in Prayagraj, a decision was made to renovate temples outside the state, Sharma said, instructing officials of the Devsthan Department to survey and list such temples.

The Chief Minister also proposed regular school tours to historical and cultural monuments to familiarize students with Rajasthan's heritage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)