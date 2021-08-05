Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Thursday constituted a high-level committee to examine demands raised by state employee unions.

The committee will be chaired by retired IAS officer Khemraj Chaudhary. Retired IAS officer Vinod Pandya will be the member of the panel and the joint secretary, finance (rules) will be the member secretary, according to an official statement.

Also Read | PM Launched Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure During His Speech at UN … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The committee will examine the demands of various employee unions regarding pay scales, promotions, etc. and will give its recommendations to the state government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)