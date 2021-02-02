Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has formed the Marwar Regional Tribal Development Board to ensure holistic progress of the Scheduled Tribe community settled in areas of the Jodhpur division.

The board will be headquartered in Jodhpur.

Tribal Regional Development Minister Arjun Singh Bamaniya said that the board will consist of chairman, member secretary, 13 ex-officio members and six eminent people of the community. The Tribal Regional Development (TAD) department will be its administrative department.

He said that the board will act as a permanent consultative institution for the upliftment and development of the Scheduled Tribe community in Jodhpur division. Special schemes will be prepared and recommended to the state government for implementation through TAD and other departments.

According to an official statement, the state government will allocate budget for the board.

