Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 24 (ANI): The Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer, Chhotu Lal Sharma, who was embroiled in controversy after slapping a petrol pump employee, has faced strict action from the government.

The state government has suspended him with immediate effect, as per an official order.

An order issued late Thursday night by the Personnel department clarified that during the suspension period, Chhotu Lal Sharma will report to the Secretariat, Jaipur.

The order, issued, stated that suspension is for administrative reasons and that the decision was taken with the Governor's permission.

This comes following CCTV footage that surfaced showing Chhotu Lal Sharma caught up in a major confrontation at a CNG pump in Jaswantpura on the Ajmer-Bhilwara National Highway in Bhilwara district. Chhotu Lal Sharma, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Pratapgarh, had gone there with his family to get CNG filled.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday issued strict instructions for a thorough check of buses in accordance with the Bus Board Regulations.

Chittorgarh DTO Surendra Singh Gehlot and the officer of the Chittorgarh Transport Office, Chunnilal, who inspected the Jaisalmer bus that caught fire, have been suspended by the Rajasthan government.

The bus is registered in Chittorgarh.

At least 20 people were killed and several others were injured after a private bus enroute to Jodhpur caught fire near the Thaiyat village in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. (ANI)

